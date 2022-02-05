Instem plc (LON:INS) Insider Nigel Goldsmith Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of Instem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £93,125 ($125,201.67).

Shares of LON:INS opened at GBX 765 ($10.29) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 830.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 819.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.75 million and a P/E ratio of 98.08. Instem plc has a 12-month low of GBX 493 ($6.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($12.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Instem Company Profile

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

