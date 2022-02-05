Instem plc (LON:INS) Insider Nigel Goldsmith Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Instem plc (LON:INS) insider Nigel Goldsmith sold 12,500 shares of Instem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £93,125 ($125,201.67).
Shares of LON:INS opened at GBX 765 ($10.29) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 830.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 819.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.75 million and a P/E ratio of 98.08. Instem plc has a 12-month low of GBX 493 ($6.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($12.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
Instem Company Profile
