Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $325.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $243.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -541.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.51. Insulet has a 52-week low of $193.70 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.