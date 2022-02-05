Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 53.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 37,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 23,112 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $2,205,578.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,857 shares of company stock worth $7,373,328. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.