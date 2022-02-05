Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 423.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $198,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,857 shares of company stock worth $7,373,328. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

