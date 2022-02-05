International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.19.
Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.10. 1,897,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,249. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $125.32 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.
