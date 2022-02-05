Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 748,522 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.27% of Intuit worth $400,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $544.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.65. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.