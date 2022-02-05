Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 24.9% in January

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 604,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VCV opened at $12.01 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

