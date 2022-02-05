Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $7.24 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $8.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

