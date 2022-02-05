Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,589 call options on the company. This is an increase of 6,713% compared to the average daily volume of 38 call options.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $456,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Combs acquired 4,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $9.84 on Friday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $464.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

