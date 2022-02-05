Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.55.

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 703.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,379 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,601. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

