Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $28.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iris Energy stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.
