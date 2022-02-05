Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,836. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

