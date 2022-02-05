ironSource (NYSE:IS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of IS stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. ironSource has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $21,000,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $10,897,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,607,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.