iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 856,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,017,000 after acquiring an additional 650,916 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,756,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,470,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,022,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,312,000 after acquiring an additional 293,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $60.11.

