iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.14% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 39,213 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $742,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMN opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.