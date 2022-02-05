iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 67,111 shares.The stock last traded at $47.42 and had previously closed at $48.11.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $276,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

