iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 67,111 shares.The stock last traded at $47.42 and had previously closed at $48.11.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.
iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
