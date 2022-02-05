iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.