iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,357 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 207,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 358,480 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 19,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

GSG opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

