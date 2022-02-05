iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

