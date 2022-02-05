iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $278.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.55.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

