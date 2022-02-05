Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sensata Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of ST opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

In related news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,615,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 730,522 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,532,000 after acquiring an additional 528,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,281,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 913,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 490,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

