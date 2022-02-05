Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,925 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.88) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.82) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.86) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,710 ($22.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($21.91).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,635 ($21.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,613.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,512.58. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35).

In other news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,241.60).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

