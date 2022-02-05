Jefferies Financial Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $155.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

