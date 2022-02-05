Jefferies Financial Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $155.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.85.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,871,232. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Story: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.