JMP Securities Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $198.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $198.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $298.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

