John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBSS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. 47,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,746. The firm has a market cap of $912.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

