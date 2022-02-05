Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.32 EPS.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $50.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.93.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.