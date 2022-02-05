JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Down 1.8%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.76 and last traded at $58.76. Approximately 1,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,379,000.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.