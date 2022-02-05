JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€3.60” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.80 ($4.27).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.