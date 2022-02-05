JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €47.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.50 ($58.99) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 17th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €45.28 ($50.87).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.13).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

