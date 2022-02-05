JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $101.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

