JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Hold Rating for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $58.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WWE. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.90.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,528,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

