JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Shares Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.07 and last traded at $49.13. 78,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 75,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,005,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,028,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000.

