Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

