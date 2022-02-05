Jump Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,756 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 47,244 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Diana Shipping worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 86,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $390,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $175,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.26 million, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 1.06. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 8.28%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

