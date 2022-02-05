Jump Financial LLC Has $431,000 Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a 200-day moving average of $289.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.47 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

