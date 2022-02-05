Jump Financial LLC Has $503,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $544.02 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.15 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.65. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.96, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

