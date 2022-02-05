Jump Financial LLC Invests $442,000 in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $56.15 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $773.97 million, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

