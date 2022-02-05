KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Reaches $26.47 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $26.47 million and approximately $98.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001549 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004360 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00051850 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

