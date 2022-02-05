KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,404,000 after acquiring an additional 153,739 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,774,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,660,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 790,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $147.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

