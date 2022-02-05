KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.89 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $195.92 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.22.

