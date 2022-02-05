KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 114,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,408,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 192.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 161,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 237,341 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,269,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $270.42 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several research firms have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

