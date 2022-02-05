KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 500.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

