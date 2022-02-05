KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHX opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.60 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.33.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

