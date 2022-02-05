Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after buying an additional 98,226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

