Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,000 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $20,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,513 shares of company stock worth $6,260,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

