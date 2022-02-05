KeyCorp Comments on American Homes 4 Rent’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.34 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

NYSE AMH opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.71. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $292,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 123.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 267,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,828 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

