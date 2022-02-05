KeyCorp Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $40.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.47.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Twitter has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -153.91 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,312. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

