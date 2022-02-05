KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the coffee company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

SBUX opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

