KeyCorp Weighs in on PerkinElmer, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $182.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.59. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $52,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

