KeyCorp Weighs in on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $224.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

